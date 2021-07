SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY)- It’s time to take our journeys to new heights, 14,000 feet to be exact. This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis visits Skydive Suffolk to try out tandem skydiving for the first time. Buckle up because you’re in for a wild ride, or should we say fall.

Skydive Suffolk opens at 10am Monday, Thursday, and Friday and 8am on Saturday and Sunday. Aside from tandem skydiving, you can also sign up for their accelerated freewill program, where you can learn to skydive on your own.