Jar Journeys: Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center

Jar Journeys

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, located in the historic 1846 courthouse building and courtyard, is now a must-see attraction in the heart of downtown.

The facility is devoted to offering quality educational, cultural and aesthetic experiences in the arts through rotating visual art exhibits, lectures, classes and performances.

Join Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis as she explores one of the crown jewels of the Portsmouth Community.

The center is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission to visit exhibits but please consider a donation to support the arts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10