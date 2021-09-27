Jar Journeys: Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, located in the historic 1846 courthouse building and courtyard, is now a must-see attraction in the heart of downtown.

The facility is devoted to offering quality educational, cultural and aesthetic experiences in the arts through rotating visual art exhibits, lectures, classes and performances.

Join Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis as she explores one of the crown jewels of the Portsmouth Community.

The center is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission to visit exhibits but please consider a donation to support the arts.