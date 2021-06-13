Jar Journeys: Mariners Museum and Park

Newport News, Va (WAVY)– Mariners Museum and Park is now open for the public to come and enjoy. The maritime museum includes 90,000 square feet of gallery space that offers unique interactive exhibits for families to enjoy.

On the second floor of The Batten Conservation Lab, guests now have the opportunity to visit the new observation area of the recently renovated Clean Lab and watch conservators work on delicate artifacts in real time.

The Mariners’ Park offers 550 acres peace and tranquility. Whether taking a stroll or hike along the five-mile Noland Trail that surrounds the Mariners’ Lake or enjoying a picnic at the famous Lions Bridge.

The Mariners’ Museum and Park is open from 9am-5pm Monday-Saturday, 11am-5pm on Sunday. Admission is Admission to the Museum is $1 per person, and free for Mariners’ Museum Members.