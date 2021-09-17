Jar Journeys: Hunter House Victorian Museum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- If you take a stroll down the Freemason District, you have to stop by the Hunter House Victorian Museum. Built in 1894, the home once belonged to merchant and banker James Wilson Hunter, his wife Lizzie Ayer Barnes Hunter and their three children.

The home serves as a rich example of Victorian decorative arts and architecture. Guests are invited to tour two floors of the home, which feature the Hunter family’s collection of furniture, books, decorative objects, and more.

The Hunter House is open Wednesday-Saturday: Guided Tours at noon and 2 p.m. as well as self-guided Tours 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $4 seniors/military, $2 students (with ID), and $1 children (under 13).