Jar Journeys: Fort Monroe National Monument

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — If you want to learn about the birthplace of our nation, Fort Monroe National Monument is a must-see.

Fort Monroe has a diverse history spanning the American story, from American Indian presence, Captain John Smith’s journeys, the first arrival of enslaved Africans in English North America, a safe haven for freedom seekers during the American Civil War, and a bastion of defense for the Chesapeake Bay through the 21st century.

Outside off educating visitors about our history, Fort Monroe offers family fun activities including fishing, walking, biking, kayaking, and boating.

Watch as Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis tours the historic grounds with Dr. Françoise Bonnell, director of Museums, Education, and Interpretation.

Fort Monroe is open 24 hours a day year-round. The Visitor and Education Center (VEC) is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Casemate Museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m