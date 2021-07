WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY)– We’re in week two of Jar Journeys: Thrill Month.

Nothing relieves stress like throwing an axe at a wooden board. Join WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis as she heads over to Axe Republic in Williamsburg.

It’s the only axe throwing venue on the Virginia Peninsula. Grab a real axe and their “axeperts” will show you how to throw it. This is the type of pulse-pounding, adrenaline filled-fun that is great for both team building and amusement.