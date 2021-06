WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY)– From a rock & succulents garden to native grasses, Williamsburg Botanical Garden is a 2 acre oasis located in Freedom Park.

There are examples of 18 different habitats, including a Pollinator Meadow and Monarch Way Station #3394, Wetlands, and Pine Woodlands.

Williamsburg Botanical Garden is open from 7:00 am to dusk every day of the year.