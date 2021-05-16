Jar Journeys: Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you want to view sea otters, animatronic dinosaurs, or native plants to 757, the Virginia Living Museum has it all.

The museum introduces visitors to more than 250 living species native to Virginia through exhibits, discovery centers, and interactive hands-on exhibits.

The museum, a non-profit 501 (c)3organization, is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

The Virginia Living Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.daily. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children (3-12).