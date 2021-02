NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Ten-hut! This week, Symone Davis and Tamara Scott venture off to Fort Eustis in Newport News to explore the U.S. Army Transportation Museum.

The collection includes nearly 100 macro artifacts ranging from planes, helicopters, tugboats, and landing craft to trucks, jeeps, hovercraft, and trains. The best part, admission is FREE.

The U.S. Army Transportation Museum is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.