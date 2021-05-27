Jar Journeys: Sailing at Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Summertime is around the corner, which means it’s time to hit the water.

This week, WAVY -TV’s Symone Davis and Tamara Scott go sailing for the first time in Mill Creek at Fort Monroe, thanks to the friendly staff at Youth Sailing Virginia.

Part of YSV’s mission is to teach youth skills that will benefit them throughout their life, such as leadership, independence, concentration, self-reliance, decision making, and teamwork. In addition, the organization offers courses where people and their loved ones can learn how to sail.

