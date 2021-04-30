Jar Journeys: Norfolk Pagoda and Oriental Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Whether you’re looking for a place to take a peaceful afternoon stroll, or a venue to host a wedding, the Pagoda and Oriental Garden has it all.

This hidden gem in Downton Norfolk offers a beautiful tranquil environment, making it the prime location for a family day, date, or celebratory occasion.

The two-story pagoda, with Chinese architectural details and ornamentation, sits on the concrete foundation of an old molasses tank. The Pagoda is the centerpiece of the Oriental Garden.

The Pagoda and Oriental Garden is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. Admission is free and open to the public.