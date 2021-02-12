Jar Journeys: Newsome House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – For this week’s “Jar Journeys” Symone Davis and Tamara Scott met with Crystal Sessoms, the director of the Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center in Newport News.

They sat down with Sessoms to discuss the historical significance of the Newsome House and the family who resided there for nearly 70 years.

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $2 suggested donation to aid in future programming at the museum.

JAR JOURNEYS EXPLAINER

Each week, Tamara Scott and Symone Davis reach into 3 mason jars and select: an activity, a place, and a price. They find a match for those criteria and head out on their journey.