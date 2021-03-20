Jar Journeys: Nauticus featuring Battleship Wisconsin

Hoist Anchor! This week, Symone Davis and Tamara Scott head to the epicenter of maritime history in Hampton Roads, Nauticus.

The duo spoke with Executive Director, Stephen Kirkland, as he gave a rundown of the immersive museum, from the historic “Battleship Wisconsin,” to the latest indoor exhibit, National Geographic “Planet or Plastic.”

If you’re interested in visiting Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin, they’re open Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15.95 per adult and $11.50 per child.