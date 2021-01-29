‘Jar Journeys’: Ice Skating at Liberty Ice Pavilion

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Hey guys, Symone Davis and Tamara Scott here! We’re here to tell you about our new series ‘Jar Journeys!’

You’re probably thinking. What is Jar Journeys?

Well, here’s how it works. Every week, we dive into our handy, dandy mason jars and pick an activity, place, and price. Then, we try to find something to do that falls in line with all three.

We do a little bit of everything, from learning about our past to gliding across the ice, even making new friends along the way.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss this. So pack your bags and join us on a new journey every Sunday morning on WAVY-TV 10.

This week, watch us glide across the ice at Liberty Ice Pavilion in Colonial Williamsburg. Jeff Duncan, Colonial Williamsburg vice president of real estate tells us why families love coming out there year after year.

Liberty Ice Pavilion is open Sunday through Thursdays with the following schedule:

Now through Feb. 15: Sunday through Thursdays from noon until 8 p.m.

Sunday through Thursdays from noon until 8 p.m. Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 15, from noon until 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15, from noon until 8 p.m. Fridays and Valentine’s Day: From noon until 10 p.m.

From noon until 10 p.m. Saturdays: From 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Single-day passes are $14 and $12 for ages 3-12. A Season Skate Pass is $105 and $90 for ages 3-12. Skate rental and skate sharpening are $5.



Snack Bar selections include hot mulled cider, coffee, hot chocolate, hot dogs, tavern chili, cookies, and Raleigh Tavern ginger cakes.

For tickets and additional information about Liberty Ice Pavilion, click here.