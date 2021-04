PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY)– Grab your paddle and hit the water! This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis and Tamara Scott head to Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve for a kayaking adventure!

The 142-acre preserve offers several fun activities throughout the year, from kayaking to birdwatching, and hiking the trails. If you love the great outdoors, this is the place for you!

Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve is free and open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.