Jar Journeys: Hermitage Museum and Gardens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- The Hermitage Museum and Gardens is a time capsule tucked away on the north end of Norfolk.

The Hermitage features a nationally recognized art collection spanning 5,000 years, changing indoor and outdoor exhibitions, a Visual Arts Studio, and 12 acres of gardens and grounds that offer art and culture to the community.

Follow along with 10 On Your Side’s Symone Davis as she explores this unique estate, formally home to the Sloane Family in the early 20th Century.

The Hermitage Museum and Gardens is open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free Admission through 2021.