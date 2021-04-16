Jar Journeys: First Landing State Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY)– If you have a hard time deciding between laying out on the beach or taking a hike through the woods, then First Landing State Park is the perfect place for you.

This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis and Tamara Scott explore the 2,888 acres oasis that provides visitors with the best of both worlds. On one side, there’s a mile and a half of beach along the Chesapeake Bay. Then across the street, there are 19 miles of trails.

Visitors can go fishing, kayaking, even take advantage of the campground and cabins.

Admission to the park is $4 per vehicle on weekdays and $5 on weekends. The grounds and trails are open daily from 8 a.m. until dusk for day visitors.