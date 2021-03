PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Tamara Scott and Symone Davis head to Old Town Portsmouth to get a one-of-a-kind movie experience at the historic Commodore Theatre.

There’s no place like it. It’s restored 1945 Art Deco style motion picture theatre presenting first-run films with a fine dining restaurant within the main auditorium.

The Commodore box office is open Friday at 5:45 PM. No reservations needed.