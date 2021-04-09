Jar Journeys: Bluebird Gap Farm

HAMPON, Va (WAVY)– Old MacDonald’s Farm has nothing Bluebird Gap Farm in Hampton.

Watch WAVY-TV’s Tamara Scott and Symone Davis enjoy the wonders of this free interactive public park.

The 60-acre farm has around 150 domestic and wild animals, ranging from chickens and goats to cows and pigs. You’ll also find birds of prey, whitetail deer, llamas, alpacas, tortoises, peacocks, rabbits, and waterfowl!

The park features a covered pavilion with 18 picnic tables and a large charcoal grill, perfect for birthday parties and other special events.

Bluebird Gap Farm is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm.