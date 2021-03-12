Jar Journeys: Battlefield Park Tree Tour

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – In this week’s “Jar Journeys”, WAVY Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis and reporter Tamara Scott headed to Battlefield Park to go on a guided tree tour with Chesapeake Master Gardener, Ed Bradley.

He not only discussed how to identify trees, he also gave fun facts along the one-mile trail that is partly paved and partly mulched.

If you’re interested in learning more about the guided tree tour and other outdoor adventures offered by Chesapeake Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, visit CityofChesapeake.net.

