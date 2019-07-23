Jamestown to celebrate 400th anniversary of first General Assembly with ‘Democracy Weekend’

Credit – Tracy Perkins, Media Relations Manager, Marketing and Retail Operations
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Jamestown Settlement will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the 1619 General Assembly with “Democracy Weekend” on July 27 and 28.

The event will feature interpretive programs and military exercises from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

The programs will include an examination of the Powhatan politics, a 17th-century military drill, and a fun, learning activity about Rule of Law inside a re-created Anglican church.

The event is included with an admission to the living museum.

The prices are $17.50 for adults, and $8.25 for children ages 6 to 12 with children below 6 years old free of admission.

