WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Jamestown Settlement is holding a special First Africans Commemoration Saturday, Aug. 20 to recognize the first Africans in Virginia.

The event will feature a panel discussion with Jamestown-Yorktown Executive Director Christy S. Holman and Norfolk artist Clayton Singleton and a special showing of the documentary, “History Half Told is Untold.”

Exhibits with artifacts and historical accounts will also be included.

The commemoration will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Jamestown Settlement.

Admission to the event is included in the regular museum ticket price: $18 for adults, $9 for kids ages 6-12, and free for children ages five and under. Residents with proof of residency in James City County, York County and City of Williamsburg receive free admission, including William & Mary students.

Tickets can be bought online or in person.

More information can be found, here, or by calling (757) 253-4838.