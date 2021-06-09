Jamestown Settlement hosting events celebrating Juneteenth

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation announced a series of portrayals and performances to celebrate Juneteenth.

Event organizers say the event will happen at 2 p.m. on June 19. Christy S. Coleman, the Executive Director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, will lead the event.

The 90-minute program will feature portrayals of people such as Elizabeth Key, who sued for her freedom in Virginia’s 17th-century courts and won, as well as an 18th-century Black soldier who claimed his freedom by enlisting in the Continental Army’s integrated Rhode Island Regiment during the American Revolution.

Presentations will feature Claves Unidos of Richmond, Va., performing “Our Hearts Beat Freedom” through dance, African drums and original interpretive choreography. Lisa Reid-Williamson and All 4 Christ will provide interludes of song.

Those interested in attending must purchase daytime admissions to the Settlement, as well as reserve their seats for the event.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.