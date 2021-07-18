Jamestown Jams concert series returns with local musicians

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Jamestown Jams concert series returns this summer!

Jazz Night kicks off the concert series on July 30 featuring Good Shot Judy. The band plays from 6 till 7:30 p.m. Concerts are free, performed live and are held at Jamestown Beach Event Park, 2205 Jamestown Road.

Residents can bring their own picnic or purchase food from the onsite trucks including the Skrimp Truck, Virginia Diner and Sno-to-Go. The Williamsburg Winery will also be on hand serving fine wines.

Admission to the concerts is free. The entrance opens at 5:30 p.m. Concerts take place on the grassy event field within Jamestown Beach Event Park.



Parking is available behind the old Jamestown Campground building with additional parking in the Jamestown Settlement auxiliary lot located at the Park and at Jamestown Settlement’s bus lot, if necessary.

The concert schedule also features:



August 27: The Deloreans: Americas Favorite 80’s Show Band

Put on your best 80s outfit! This seasoned showband is comprised of six distinct vocalists who cover the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the 80s. Each band member is featured throughout the show, making this band’s most notable attribute its unmatched variety.



September 24: J Baxter & The Sauce: Party-rock, show performance and soul music showcasing a range of influences including James Brown, Michael Jackson, Parliament Funk and more. This 14-piece band (six vocalists, drums, bass, guitar, keys, three horns and a DJ) is comprised of a team of accomplished professional musicians having shared stages with legendary performers ranging from Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, Chase Atkins and more.



