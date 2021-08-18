James Taylor and Jackson Browne to perform at Scope Arena in November

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor is coming to the Scope Arena in November.



Taylor and his All-Star Band will be accompanied by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne on Saturday, November 20.



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. and are available at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

COVID-19 regulations are currently being put in place by entertainment company Live Nation and will cover all concerts at all venues.

Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years. Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the world-renowned artist has sold more than 100 million albums, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards.