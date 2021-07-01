James City County announces series of summer camps

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, James City County Parks & Recreation announced a series of summer camps focused on a variety of different topics and themes.

Officials say there will be both half and full-day options for families to choose from, including soccer and chocolate camps. All outdoor camps and events are weather permitting.

Summer camps will run from the week of July 5 through the end of August.

For more information and to register, visit their website or call 757-259-4200.