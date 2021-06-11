James City County announces 40th-anniversary photo contest

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Parks & Recreation announced that they are celebrating their 40th anniversary by hosting a photo contest.

Parks and Rec officials are asking the community to submit photos of themselves, their family, friends, or neighbors visiting JCC parks or participating in their programs over the past 40 years. The photos may appear in their upcoming fall edition of the Destination Recreation Activity Brochure and other 40th anniversary promotions.

Participants must submit digital photos that were taken in a James City County park or James City County facility by July 7. In addition, people 17 and younger must have the approval of a parent/guardian to appear in photos.

Photographers retain ownership of their photos, but grant JCC the right to publish them.

When submitting a photo, also include:

Your Name

Your Phone Number

Your Email Address

Date or Year photo was taken

If pictured, Name(s) of Participant(s): Pictured (left to right) (If you prefer, we’ll only use first names)

Which James City County park or facility is pictured?

Description of the activity occurring?

How has James City County Parks & Recreation benefitted you or your family over the years?

For more information, email parks.rec@jamescitycountyva.gov or call 757-259-5415.