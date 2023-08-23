Chopper 10 image of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront ahead of the 2023 Something in the Water festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party is turning Oceanfront at 24th Street into funky town on Aug. 25-26.

Artists James Brown and George Clinton inspired musicians and influenced genres like disco and hip hip. Their style of music also led to the creation of this festival, according to a press release. The event will have performances on both nights. Gates open at 4 p.m.

This year’s lineup includes: Con Funk Shun with Evelyn “Champagne” King and The Champagne Band on Friday night, and The Bar-Kays with Vivian Green and 5Starr on Saturday night.

