NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides will kick off their 30th year calling Harbor Park home Tuesday against the Gwinnett Stripers at 6:35 p.m.

It comes with increased excitement after the team swept the Durham Bulls in their season opener. It marked the first time the team won their opener since 2007, the year they became affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles.

John Stanley, who is the Tides’ Director of Communications, anticipates that excitement to turnout baseball fans.

“We are ranked the top farm system in Major League Baseball right now according to baseball America. And those top prospects in the Orioles organization? Six of them are here in Norfolk. It’s six of the top 100 prospects that is,’ Stanley said.

Aside from the baseball, Mike Watkins, the Tides’ Assistant General Manager, knows many come for the experience of the ballpark. Whether it be free fan gear or deals on grub.

“We’ve got a lot of great promotions, for example tonight is $2 Tuesday. So we have $2 popcorn and $2 beer. We’re doing every Tuesday in April May and September,” Watkins said. “Thirteen total fireworks shows every Saturday home game starting in May 6 and July 2 and 3 for our big July 4 celebration.”

To mark the park’s 30th anniversary, magnets with the season schedule have a breakaway 30th anniversary magnet.

A full list of promotions can be found here.

The parking lot map at Harbor Park (Courtesy: Norfolk Tides)

When it comes to getting to the ballpark, you can take mass transit. Both The Tide and HRT Ferry will operate.

The City of Norfolk charges $6.00 per vehicle for home games at Harbor Park. The City of Norfolk reserves the right raise the price that any time. Season-long parking passes can be purchased by calling 757-622-2222.

The biggest change fans should know about has to do with what you can bring into the stadium. Bags approved for the ballpark will now need to be either clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC that do not exceed 16 x 16 x 8 inches. Diaper bags and medical bags will be permitted, but will be subject to search by ballpark security.