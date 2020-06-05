It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

Living Local

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TBS)

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day! Some businesses are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact your local doughnut shop to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

Duck Donuts is offering registered rewards members a free cinnamon sugar doughnut from June 5-7.

If you know of other donut shops with Hampton Roads locations offering specials for National Donut Day, please email us here so we can add them to this list.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10