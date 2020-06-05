It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day! Some businesses are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact your local doughnut shop to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

#NationalDoughnutDay is coming! And this year we're celebrating for 5 days not 1! 🎉 Any #doughnut, any day…FREE June 1-5. 🙌 #KrispyKreme



Visit us for #NationalDoughnutWEEK & get ANY doughnut for FREE! 🍩 US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/xMkYOOxsDd — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2020

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

🎉 It's National Donut Day 🎉 Get the sweet treat you deserve, a FREE donut with any beverage purchase, today, 6/5. Which donut will you be getting? 🍩 Tell us below!

.

Participation may vary. Limited time offer. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/fsERWMrbTc — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 5, 2020

Duck Donuts is offering registered rewards members a free cinnamon sugar doughnut from June 5-7.

We have a sweet and easy way for you to enjoy a free treat in celebration of #NationalDonutDay this year! All registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a FREE cinnamon sugar donut offer, redeemable June 5-7… You could even call it National Donut Weekend! 🎉 🍩 pic.twitter.com/4uk7xx5lna — Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) May 28, 2020

If you know of other donut shops with Hampton Roads locations offering specials for National Donut Day, please email us here so we can add them to this list.

Latest Posts