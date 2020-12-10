Isle of Wight again selling gift cards that double in value on Thursday

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — If you missed out on the first round of Isle of Wight county’s gift card match program, you are in luck.

An additional $90,000 in CARES act funding is available for those still looking to support more than 100 local businesses.

From 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. — or until the funds run out — anyone logging onto the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce’s site can buy up to five $20 individual gift cards that in actuality will be worth $40 each.

Once a customer selects the business they want a gift card too, a digital certificate will be sent to them via email with a unique serial number. The certificate will have to be printed out to be used at the business which will be accepted for an entire year.

The program is meant to help local businesses get a leg up on the already crucial holiday shopping season, which has become exponentially more important with the devastating economic effects of COVID-19.

The first round of the program went through $100,000 worth of matching funds in less than two hours. Those who already bought their maximum of five gift cards in the first round can’t participate in the second round according to the chamber.

