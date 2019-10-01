HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – For young girls who have a passion for math and science, make your way out to Hampton this weekend to celebrate International Girls Aviation Day.

Last year, over 15,000 attendees from more than 100 chapters around the world came together to celebrate, encourage, and introduce young aviator enthusiasts to the exciting world of aviation!

This year, Women in Aviation, Southeastern Virginia Chapter decided to join in on the fun and host their inaugural Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) event this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Virginia Air and Space Center. This fun-filled day of learning is in support of Virginia Air & Space Center’s STEM Saturday.

Attendees can talk to women in various fields of aviation and aerospace and participate in hands-on activities, such as a Sectional Scavenger Hunt, Build-A-Plane, Talk Like an Aviator (learn aviation phonetics), Ask a Pilot/Mechanic, Aviation Dress-up, build and launch a rocket, and more.

All children are required to be accompanied by an adult throughout the event, so an adult ticket purchase is required to receive the free items. All tickets include admission and a film in the IMAX theater. Due to limited spots, pre-registration is required.

Additionally, the first 100 pre-registered girls ages 3-18 will receive a free official Girls in Aviation Day drawstring backpack filled with goodies such as Aviation for Girls magazine, Whirlygig toy, WAI Aviation Girl Fun Patch, and more.

Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com.