Instaworthy Spots in Hampton Roads: Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re new to the area and want to gain Instagram clout or looking for a place to capture a vacation memory, finding the perfect photo opportunities in the Commonwealth’s largest city may seem overwhelming.

Good news — we’ve done the hard work for you. And you don’t have to be a professional!

Here are some of the most instaworthy spots across Virginia Beach (click here for the map):

Sandbridge – Near White Cap Lane

Sandbridge provides a more natural beachy look to your photos. Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: White Cap Lane, Virginia Beach, 23456

Best time to take photos: All day, with peak photo ops during sunrise or sunset

Family-photo friendly: Yes

Parking: There are city-owned lots and metered spots

Sandbridge is the perfect spot to take beach photos without the hustle and bustle that you’ll find at the Oceanfront! Many of the public beach access points are surrounded by dunes, which provide a more natural beach vibe. If you’re looking for a more Caribbean beach feel, snap a pic in front of these fun-colored condos!

The Sanctuary at False Cape condos provide a colorful, instaworthy backdrop. WAVY Photo, Taylor O’Bier

Lotus Garden Park

The Lotus Garden Park provides a serene background.

Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: 1289 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach, 23456

Best time to take photos: Late morning, midday

Family-photo friendly: No

Parking: There is a pullover space for parking

This a place you might normally pass by on your way in and out of Sandbridge, but it’s definitely worth a stop. The Lotus Garden Park shows off the more serene side of the city’s waterways.

Pungo — Sawdust Road, Pungo Board House, The Bee & The Biscuit

Sawdust Road coffee shop has a wraparound porch that creates a cute, rustic atmosphere. Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: 1789 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, 23456

Best time to take photos: During the day/business hours

Family-photo friendly: No

Parking: The individual businesses have parking and The Bee & The Biscuit has valet.

Pungo is the perfect place to channel your inner “Old Town Road.” There is a lot of rustic charm in this part of the city. On Princess Anne Road, you’ll find three great businesses in a row that all provide their own unique photo ops: The Bee & The Biscuit (restaurant), Pungo Board House (surf/skate shop), Sawdust Road (coffee shop). Travel a little further south and check out Blue Pete’s Restaurant and Redhead Bay Cafe for more pics.

Channel your inner surfer on the porch of the Pungo Board House.

Rudee Inlet Bridge Mural

Under the Rudee Inlet Bridge, you’ll find one of the more unique murals of Virginia Beach. Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: 306 4th Street, Virginia Beach, 23451

Best time to take photos: Late afternoon into sunset

Family-photo friendly: Yes

Parking: There is a city lot right next to the bridge and metered spots.

Underneath the Rudee Inlet Bridge, you’ll find one of the coolest murals in the city. The mural spans across the bridges columns, creating more angles for you to take your photos from than a traditional flat wall. Heads up, there’s another instaworthy mural being painted nearby.

Under the Rudee Inlet Bridge, you’ll find one of the more unique murals of Virginia Beach. Pictured: @symoneadavis

ViBe Creative District

Want murals? Head to the ViBe District.

What to put in your GPS: Virginia Beach Boulevard and Baltic Avenue, Virginia Beach, 23451

Best time to take photos: Morning. Many of murals get partially blocked by cars during prime business hours.

Family-photo friendly: In some areas

Parking: There is street parking and several lots throughout the district.

When you’re talking about instaworthy spots in Virginia Beach, the ViBe Creative District has to be at the top of the list. There are endless — and we really mean endless — murals throughout the area that are worth taking a snap in front of. You’ll also find a cute photo op at Lolly’s Ice Cream while you’re there.

You’ll find all different kinds of murals in the ViBe District. Pictured: @symoneadavis

North End — Buff’s Garden

Buff’s Garden is a hidden gem at the Oceanfront.

Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: Bay Colony Drive and Ocean Front Avenue, Virginia Beach, 23451

Best time to take photos: All day

Family-photo friendly: Yes

Parking: Limited street parking

This stunning garden walkway is a hidden, Instagram gem! It’s a public beach access point, paved with bricks and lined with pristine flowers. In addition to providing a pretty photo op, the garden raises awareness for breast cancer.

Buff’s Garden is a hidden gem at the Oceanfront.

Pictured: @symoneadavis

The Narrows at First Landing State Park

The Narrows at First Landing State Park are the perfect place to take pictures on the beach without a crowd. Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: 225 64th Street, Virginia Beach, 23451

Best time to take photos: During park hours, 8 a.m. to dusk

Family-photo friendly: Yes

Parking: There is parking by the beach entrance, but there is a park fee ($4 weekdays, $5 weekends)

The Narrows beach at First Landing State Park is one of the more secluded beaches in the area. You’ll travel through a long, winding single lane road before you finally reach this oasis. Not only does the beach provide great pictures, but there are many trails inside the park that create the perfect outdoors-y photo.

Other notable, instaworthy locations in Virginia Beach: The Oceanfront boardwalk, the mural steps and skate park at Mount Trashmore Park, the fountain at Town Center, under the Lesner Bridge, under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, inside Auntie’s Tiki Bar and Restaurant and inside the Sweet Spot dessert shop.

