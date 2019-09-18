Instaworthy Spots in Hampton Roads: Newport News

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Newport News is filled with maritime history, which make for some beautiful locations for capturing photos that will change your Instagram game.

Here are some of the most Instaworthy spots across Newport News (click here for the map):

Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park

Views of Naval Station Norfolk and Norfolk International Terminals can be seen on the horizon at the Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park.

Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: 1598 16th Street, Newport News, 23607

Best time to take photos: All day, with peak photo ops during sunrise or sunset

Family-photo friendly: Yes!

Parking: The park has its own, free parking lot

This one of the many city parks tucked into the southern part of Newport News. The Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park is exactly what it says it is…it provides a great view of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, as well as Naval Station Norfolk and Norfolk International Terminals on the horizon. The park has its own small beach area, a large jetty, picnic tables and a long dock that each provide great photo ops.

The Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park has a large jetty, a small beach and plenty of other areas for great pics.

Pictured: @symoneadavis

Ella Fitzgerald Mural

Show some love to Newport News-native and jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald! Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: 26th Street and Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, 23605

Best time to take photos: Late morning to midday (anytime that there is less traffic on the roads)

Family-photo friendly: No, (at least not when it is at this location) because of its close proximity to a busy street.

Parking: There is street parking along Jefferson Avenue.

It is only fitting to show Ella Fitzgerald some love and respect when you’re in her native city! This mural is actually a mobile installation, meaning it can be moved around to other locations or events, if need be. Another recommendation for a pic relating to the jazz icon would be finding a street sign over on Ella Fitzgerald Way.

Victory Arch/Victory Landing Park

From Victory Landing Park, you can take a picture with the USS Enterprise and USS Gerald Ford in the background.

What to put in your GPS: West Avenue and 25th Street, Newport News, 23607

Best time to take photos: Park hours

Family-photo friendly: Yes! There’s plenty of space in the arch and around the park for a family photo.

Parking: There is street parking near the arch on West Avenue

Both the Victory Arch and the adjacent Victory Landing Park are great places to see the military impact in Newport News. The Victory Arch is a giant memorial that was originally built for victory parades tor returning WWI troops. Behind it is Victory Landing Park, which provides a view of parts of the Newport News Shipyard.

Hilton Village

Hilton Village is full of history and picturesque scenes. Pictured: @symoneadavis

What to put in your GPS: Main Street and Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, 26301

Best time to take photos: Anytime

Family-photo friendly: In most areas, yes!

Parking: There is street parking along Warwick Boulevard

When you’re taking a drive up Warwick Boulevard, you might come across this little village and think you’ve made a wrong turn! Hilton Village is over 100 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The quaint streets lined with English village-type buildings will make your photos look like you’ve stumbled upon the set of a Hallmark Channel holiday movie.

Lion’s Bridge at Mariners’ Museum Park and Trail

Experiment with angles when taking pictures with the lion statues along the bring.

What to put in your GPS: 30 Museum Drive, Newport News, 23601

Best time to take photos: During park/trail hours, peak time at sunset

Family-photo friendly: Yes!

Parking: Parking spots on either side of the bridge

The Lion’s Bridge is the perfect spot for some epic photos! There are many unique angles you can experiment with to capture a photo of you with the lion statues. There’s also a little beach on the James River right next to the bridge for more serene scenes.

Look through the brush to find the little beach on the James River. Pictured: @symoneadavis

Port Warwick

What to put in your GPS: 3100 William Styron Square, Newport News, 23606

Best time to take photos: During the day

Family-photo friendly: Yes!

Parking: There is street parking around the square

Styron Square is a beautiful community space in Port Warwick with a large green space centered around a small pavilion and surrounded by red brick buildings. According to their website, it was designed after the green spaces in London. It provides the perfect contrast to the modern build of City Center, which is right up the road. This location makes it look like you’re on a college campus or in a quaint suburb and, with all the trees, would be ideal for fall pictures.

City Center at Oyster Point

What to put in your GPS: 701 Town Center Drive, Newport News, 23606

Best time to take photos: Late afternoon into sunset

Family-photo friendly: Yes!

Parking: There is street parking and several lots around the district

We couldn’t talk Newport News without mentioning City Center! By far, the best spot to take pictures is at the breathtaking five-acre fountain. You can also channel a more urban Instagram pic vibe around the many shops and businesses.

Other notable, instaworthy locations in Newport News: Huntington Rose Garden and Huntington Beach Park, Chic-A-Sea Restaurant on Jefferson, 47th Street Mini Park (with the Newport News Shipbuilding sign), Christopher Newport University, the ‘Build a Dream’ sculpture at 31st Street and Jefferson Avenue and Deer Park on the lake.

What city should we do next? DM us on Instagram!