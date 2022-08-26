VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After a three-year hiatus, the India Fest is returning to Virginia Beach this fall.

The festival will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street.

This year’s event, hosted by Asian Indian of Hampton Roads (AIHR), will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and will showcase diverse Indian culture that includes dance performances, cultural programs, authentic Indian cuisine and more.

India Fest is free to attend. Parking is also free for attendees.

To learn more about India Fest 2022, visit the AIHR website.