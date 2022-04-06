NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bestselling cookbook author, TV chef and overall delightful human Ina Garten is coming to Chrysler Hall in May.

The “Barefoot Contessa” will “deliver a charming insider’s view of her world and the pleasures of good food and friends” in a chat on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. It’s part of the Norfolk Forum.

Tickets are on sale now, and are about $90 when fees are included.

If the price is too steep for you, don’t worry. She’s got a new show on Discovery+ and Food Network called “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” that features hour-long interviews. There’s also a companion podcast!

Meanwhile Ina’s 13th cookbook “Go-To Dinners,” was released back in October, and she most recently sat down for with the New York Times to talk about her Mini Cooper, Scandinavian TV. “Hamilton” and more.