NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian and Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto will be at the Harrison Opera House on Friday, Oct. 7, after announcing new cities for his comedy show tour.

Gatto first announced the expansion for his show ‘Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy’ on July 7, letting fans know through social media that he would be announcing more cities in the coming days.

“You all have been asking for me to come to your cities. and I’ve heard you,” said Gatto.

The Oct. 7 show in Norfolk begins at 7 p.m. and ages 16+ is suggested.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

More info about the show can be found, here.