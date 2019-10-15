Ikea Norfolk to recognize local first responders with free coffee, cinnamon rolls

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In recognition of local first responders in Hampton Roads, Ikea Norfolk is offering free coffee and cinnamon rolls.

On October 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., local first responders are welcomed to join Ikea Norfolk for free coffee and cinnamon rolls.

“Since opening we’ve already received support from our local first responders in various capacities and have witnessed firsthand their commitment and bravery,” said Ikea Norfolk Loyalty Manager Michelle Stephenson-White.

First Responders looking for some early, delicious breakfast are invited to show their first responder ID to receive the free coffee and cinnamon rolls.