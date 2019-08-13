IKEA Norfolk to host teacher appreciation event with giveaways and activities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Just in time for back-to-school shopping, IKEA Norfolk is hosting a teacher appreciation event to welcome the upcoming school year.

A special day just for teachers has been set up at IKEA Norfolk on Wednesday, August 14 as the retailer prepares for the new school year with its very own teacher appreciation event.

With activities and giveaways scattered throughout the whole day, the event will cover scavenger hunts and workshops to help teachers enhance their classrooms.

The day will start with the first 100 teachers in line, with their teacher ID or a home-school certification letter, receiving a free PLURING Hanging Storage.

All in line with an IKEA FAMILY Card will receive a free IKEA FAMILY tumbler, watering can, and the retailer’s new catalog.

Of course, with the event starting early in the morning, the retailer will give out a free voucher for a free Swedish American breakfast to all the teachers in line by 10:45 a.m.

The retailer will also offer 80% off of all items for teachers at their As-Is section along with a chance to win a $75 gift card as part of the teacher themed scavenger hunt throughout the day.

“We love teachers, says IKEA Norfolk spokesperson Michelle Stephenson. “We’re excited to host teachers in our new store and show them some love

To learn more about the special event, you can visit IKEA Norfolk’s website.