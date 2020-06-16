Iconic, local restaurant Doumar’s reopens for inside dining in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An iconic local restaurant is back and ready to serve up some favorites as they reopen for inside dining.

Doumar’s Cones and Barbecue, located in downtown Norfolk, opened their dining room for customers along with certain precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page features a tour of the dining area showing what looked like empty seats. For now, at least.

“We only ask that everyone be patient and practice social distancing from folks not in your own household,” said the post along with warning patrons to wear masks when not eating and not to come in if they have been exposed to the virus.

The historic, family-owned and operated restaurant has been serving up made-from-scratch ice cream waffle cones, North Carolina-style barbecue, and shakes since 1904.

