Ice skating rinks return to Hampton Roads. Check out the coolest spots here

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Dust off those skates as ice skating rinks return to Hampton Roads for the holiday season.

Here’s a list of some of the coolest places in town!

Williamsburg

The Liberty Ice Pavilion returns to the historic Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchant Square starting November 19, 2021 through February 27, 2022. Skate rental and concessions will be available.

Parking is available at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, in the nearby hourly Merchants Square lots or in the paid parking garage on Henry Street.

Ice skaters can enjoy refreshments including hot cider, coffee, and more.

For details, click here.

View the full ice rink operating schedule here.

This list will be updated as more places open for the season.