NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit is partnering with the Norfolk Tides to offer free light rail rides to their home firework nights.
According to a press release, Tides fans can show their game tickers for a free ride on The Tide light rail, which will take them to and from the stadium.
Free rides will be available two hours before and after the game and will be offered on the following game days:
- July 3
- July 15
- July 29
- August 5
- August 26
- September 9
- September 16
Those who are looking to take the light rail can park for free at multiple parking lots along the light rail route, including Newtown Rd., Military Highway, and Ballentine Blvd.
To purchase tickets for a Norfolk Tides game, visit the Harbor Park box office or buy them ahead of time online.