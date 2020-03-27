How local distilleries are helping in a big way with hand sanitizer shortage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With businesses forced to close due to the coronavirus shutdown, local distilleries have found ways to help the community in response to the mass shortage of hand sanitizer.

Ironclad Distillery Co. in Newport News partnered with True North Apothecary in Chesapeake to make “as much hand sanitizer spray as humanly possible.”

The company is selling hand sanitizer by the bottle and by the gallon. A 2oz spray bottle will run you $5 and a gallon costs $70 (discounted rate if you bring your own container). Curbside pick-up is available.

The distillery is also working to come up with bulk antiseptic products to donate to local businesses and first responders.

The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery in Hampton is continuing to sell hand sanitizer with sizes and prices varying based on the alcohol used as the company is getting it all locally in Hampton Roads.

Limitations do apply while they are working to get bottles and ingredients as fast as possible. The company’s Facebook page regularly updates availability and pricing once the sanitizer is ready for distribution.

Healthcare and emergency response employees in need of bulk orders can email info@thevanguard757.com for more information.

Outer Banks Distilling is bottling free hand sanitizer for Manteo residents as a curbside pick-up service.

Distillation process and alcohol content vary by the location and products used.

Did we miss one? Let us know and we will add it to the list!

