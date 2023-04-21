NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Break out those cowboy boots, because things are about to sizzle at the Waterside District.

Miller Lite Hot Country Nights is gearing up to make a big return to the Waterside District in Norfolk on Friday, June 16. Sponsored by US 106.1 Real Country, the summer music series will bring hot, up and coming artists to the stage for the first time, according to officials.

The first artist to perform this season will be Drew Parker. Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but presale tickets can be purchased now. Limited VIP passes, which include admission to the show, access to VIP sections with amenities and two drink tickets, will also go on sale Friday. Doors will open 6 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m., and is 21 and over only.

“We’re so excited for this year,” said Waterside District Marketing Manager Janet Aguilar. “The lineup is absolute fire with up-and-coming artist like Drew Parker and local favorites such as Buckshot and Celeste Kellogg. We’re also hosting award winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter Granger Smith as part of his Like a River Farewell Tour.”

(Courtesy: Waterside District)

General Admission for most shows are free, including VIP upgrades, but ticket prices vary per show.

To find out more about the upcoming series and other events taking place at the Waterside District this summer, visit their website.