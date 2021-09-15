Hope House Foundation to host ‘Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival’ on Oct. 16 & 17

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hope House Foundation is set to host the Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival on October 16 and 17.

The free two-day event features over 115 different artists, as well as musicians and food vendors. The artists on-site during the event will showcase their work in various media including painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry.

Event organizers say the event will also feature activities for children throughout the weekend with clowns, musicians, hula hooping and art.

The event will take place in Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road in Norfolk. The events schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 16

11:00 a.m. Mike Gombas Jr./ Singer-Songwriter

11:45 a.m. Ann Gray/ Singer-Songwriter

12:45 p.m. Akeylah Simone/ Soul

2:00 p.m. Serious Black/ Contemporary Folk

3:30 p.m. Delirious George/ Precision Funk

5:00 p.m. The Heart Stompers/Alt-Country

Sunday, October 17

12:00 p.m. Miles Hoyle/ Accordion Instrumental

12:45p.m. Amy Ferebee & Regina Scott Sanford/ Americana-Blues

1:45 p.m. Rob Oliver & Brent Gable/ Blues Rock

3:30 p.m. Jarvis Griffin & Nate Levine/ Rock-Funk-Jazz

The festival has been named as one of the top two outdoor art festivals in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine readers for six years.

For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.