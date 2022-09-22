NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hope House Foundation will be hosting the Stockley Gardens Fall Festival in Norfolk next month.

According to a press release, the free community event will take place on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on October 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Stockley Gardens Park, located at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road.

The festival, presented by TowneBank, will feature over 115 artists, musicians, and food vendors. There will also be activities that children can enjoy throughout the weekend such as clowns, musicians, hula hooping, and art activities.

Visitors are also welcome to take part in the free Art Party, sponsored by Smartmouth Brewery on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The entertainment schedule for the festival is as follows:

Saturday Dry Land Folk Duo/Folk-Americana: 11 a.m. The Esoteric Ramblers/The World’s Best Beer Band: 11:45 a.m. Matt Holloman/Acoustic: 12:45 p.m. Skye Zentz/Singer-Songwriter: 2 p.m. Times New Roman/Indie-Pop Duo: 3:30 p.m. Rachel & the JellyCats/Soulful Rock: 5 p.m.



Sunday, October 16 Marc Pessar and Sandy Martin/Acoustic Blues & Singer-Songwriter: 12 p.m. Paul Urban Electric Trio featuring Carson Ludford/Contemporary Blues Rock: 12:45 p.m. Fox and the Bear/Indie Folk: 1:45 p.m. Ward’s Pocket/Alternative Rock: 3:30 p.m.



For more information about the festival, click here.