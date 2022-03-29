PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Easter-inspired community fun is returning this year. The bunny is back! And so are egg hunts. We’ve compiled a city-by-city listing of the springtime fun planned for Easter 2022.

If you have an Easter event that’s open to the public you’d like added to this list, please email us the information.

EASTER EGG HUNTS

CHESAPEAKE

Eggspedition 2022

When: April 9 and April 16

Where: Check the City of Chesapeake website or Facebook page on those mornings beginning at 9 a.m. to see which parks the Easter bunny hopped off to! Grab your peeps and hop on over for some fun and EGG-citement!

Easter Egg Hunt, Basket Ride, and Farm Fun!

Hosted by Spectrum Parents Events, Org.

When: March 27, 2022 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Hickory Ridge Farm, 2928 Battlefield Blvd S.

Cost: $35 per family or $10 per person

RSVP at this link.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Sponsored by Churchland Baptist Church, Churchland Baptist Preschool & United Community Church.

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: 3031 Churchland Blvd.

Cost: FREE

The egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m.



HAMPTON

Spring Break Week at Hampton Public Library

The following programs are open for children and teens during Spring Break week. Registration is not required.

When: April 4-8, 2022

Where: The Main Library, 4207 Victoria Blvd.

April 4 – Sidewalk Chalk Day from 11 a.m. – noon

April 5 – Pets Day from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

April 6 – Bubbles Day from 11 a.m. – noon

April 7 – Lego Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 8 – Egg Hunt Day from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS

Easter Bunny at Lee Hall Mansion

Sponsored by Newport News Historic Sites

When: April 16, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Lee Hall Mansion, 163 Yorktown Road

Cost: FREE, but donations are welcome.

Timed reservations are required. Click here to select your time.

Spring Eggstravaganza

Sponsored by Patient First

When: April 2 | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Cost: FREE

Enjoy EGG-citing egg hunts, visits with the Ear-resistible Easter Bunny, hip-hoppity line dancing, flavorful food vendors, spring-themed games and activities, petting zoo, comedy puppet shows, children’s train rides, face painting and more! For more information, visit nnparks.com.

NORFOLK

Easter Egg Extravaganza

Sponsored by Goodwill Baptist Church Youth in Action

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 2415 Colonial Avenue

Cost: FREE

EGGS-Treme Egg Drop

Sponsored by Norfolk Parks and Recreation

A helicopter will drop thousands of eggs from the sky during this event!

When: April 9 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tarrallton Park, 2100 Tarrallton Drive

If you’ve registered for this event, organizers ask that you place your confirmation ticket in your car dashboard.



PORTSMOUTH

Easter Poker Run

Sponsored by Bayside Harley-Davidson

When: April 9, 2022 | 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bayside Harley-Davidson, 2211 Frederick Boulevard, Portsmouth

Cost: $20 car or bike. Registration at 9:30 a.m.. First bike out at 10 a.m. Last bike out at 11 a.m. Wear bunny ears or an Easter outfit for one free extra card draw. There will also be face painting at 11 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt at 12:45 p.m., plus live music and food trucks. Details here.

SUFFOLK

Annual Spring Eggstravaganza

Sponsored by Suffolk Parks & Recreation

When: April 9, 2022 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bennett’s Creek Park

Cost: FREE and open to the public.

The event will feature a scavenger hunt, petting zoo, crafts and music geared towards children ages two to ten.

WILLIAMSBURG

Easter Egg Hunt on the Green

When: April 10, 2022 | 1-2 p.m.

Where: Walsingham Academy Green, 1100 Jamestown Road

Cost: FREE and open to the community.

This event is for children 7 and younger. RSVP at this link.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Great Egg Drop

Sponsored by the Military Aviation Museum

Historic aircraft will drop thousands of candy-filled eggs onto acres of green grass runway, then let the egg hunt begin! Egg hunt is for children 17 and under.

When: April 16 | 1 p.m.

Where: Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road

Cost: Varies. Get your tickets at this link.

Easter Spring Fling and Egg Hunt

Hop on over to Hunt Club Farm for a children’s Easter egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny and a petting farm and TreeWalk adventure.

When: April 16 and April 17, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 2388 London Bridge Road

Cost: $8 to $18. Advanced tickets are required. Purchase your tickets at this link.

Virginia Aquarium “EGGstravaganza”

Hosted in partnership with Kinder Joy®

When: April 2 and April 3, 2022 | Included in general Aquarium admission for timed tickets between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. No additional ticket required.

Where: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd. The event will be outside at the Aquarium’s Discovery Garden, rain or shine.

Cost: Click here for admission information.

East Egg Hunt

Sponsored by Light of Hope United Methodist Church

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 3 p.m.

Where: 208 S Plaza Trail

Cost: FREE

Rain date is April 16 at the same time.

PICTURES WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

CHESAPEAKE

Easter Bunny Photos

When: March 25-April 16, 2022 | Times vary by date

Where: Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake

Cost: Price varies by photo package purchased.

Special pet photo nights: March 28 and April 4 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Space is limited. Click here for reservations.

NEWPORT NEWS

Photos with the Easter Bunny

When: April 1-April 16, 2022

Where: Patrick Henry Mall, Newport News

Cost: “The Bunny Special” is $35.99, includes free digital downloads with your paid reservation. Select a reservation date before April 12 and automatically receive a $3 discount.

Space is limited. Click here to reserve your spot and purchase your photo package.

NORFOLK

Easter Bunny Photos

When: March 15-April 16, 2022 | Times vary by date

Where: MacArthur Center, Norfolk

Cost: Price varies by photo package purchased.

Special pet photo event: April 4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Special sensory friendly Easter Bunny: April 3 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Register here.

Space is limited. Click here to book your appointment.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

When: March 18-April 16, 2022

Where: Lynnhaven Mall, Virginia Beach

Cost: Price varies by photo package purchased

Space is limited. Click here to book your appointment.