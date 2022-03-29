PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Easter-inspired community fun is returning this year. The bunny is back! And so are egg hunts. We’ve compiled a city-by-city listing of the springtime fun planned for Easter 2022.
If you have an Easter event that’s open to the public you’d like added to this list, please email us the information.
EASTER EGG HUNTS
CHESAPEAKE
Eggspedition 2022
When: April 9 and April 16
Where: Check the City of Chesapeake website or Facebook page on those mornings beginning at 9 a.m. to see which parks the Easter bunny hopped off to! Grab your peeps and hop on over for some fun and EGG-citement!
Easter Egg Hunt, Basket Ride, and Farm Fun!
Hosted by Spectrum Parents Events, Org.
When: March 27, 2022 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Hickory Ridge Farm, 2928 Battlefield Blvd S.
Cost: $35 per family or $10 per person
RSVP at this link.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Sponsored by Churchland Baptist Church, Churchland Baptist Preschool & United Community Church.
When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Where: 3031 Churchland Blvd.
Cost: FREE
The egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m.
HAMPTON
Spring Break Week at Hampton Public Library
The following programs are open for children and teens during Spring Break week. Registration is not required.
When: April 4-8, 2022
Where: The Main Library, 4207 Victoria Blvd.
April 4 – Sidewalk Chalk Day from 11 a.m. – noon
April 5 – Pets Day from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
April 6 – Bubbles Day from 11 a.m. – noon
April 7 – Lego Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
April 8 – Egg Hunt Day from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
NEWPORT NEWS
Easter Bunny at Lee Hall Mansion
Sponsored by Newport News Historic Sites
When: April 16, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Lee Hall Mansion, 163 Yorktown Road
Cost: FREE, but donations are welcome.
Timed reservations are required. Click here to select your time.
Spring Eggstravaganza
Sponsored by Patient First
When: April 2 | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News
Cost: FREE
Enjoy EGG-citing egg hunts, visits with the Ear-resistible Easter Bunny, hip-hoppity line dancing, flavorful food vendors, spring-themed games and activities, petting zoo, comedy puppet shows, children’s train rides, face painting and more! For more information, visit nnparks.com.
NORFOLK
Easter Egg Extravaganza
Sponsored by Goodwill Baptist Church Youth in Action
When: Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 2415 Colonial Avenue
Cost: FREE
EGGS-Treme Egg Drop
Sponsored by Norfolk Parks and Recreation
A helicopter will drop thousands of eggs from the sky during this event!
When: April 9 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Tarrallton Park, 2100 Tarrallton Drive
If you’ve registered for this event, organizers ask that you place your confirmation ticket in your car dashboard.
PORTSMOUTH
Easter Poker Run
Sponsored by Bayside Harley-Davidson
When: April 9, 2022 | 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Bayside Harley-Davidson, 2211 Frederick Boulevard, Portsmouth
Cost: $20 car or bike. Registration at 9:30 a.m.. First bike out at 10 a.m. Last bike out at 11 a.m. Wear bunny ears or an Easter outfit for one free extra card draw. There will also be face painting at 11 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt at 12:45 p.m., plus live music and food trucks. Details here.
SUFFOLK
Annual Spring Eggstravaganza
Sponsored by Suffolk Parks & Recreation
When: April 9, 2022 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Bennett’s Creek Park
Cost: FREE and open to the public.
The event will feature a scavenger hunt, petting zoo, crafts and music geared towards children ages two to ten.
WILLIAMSBURG
Easter Egg Hunt on the Green
When: April 10, 2022 | 1-2 p.m.
Where: Walsingham Academy Green, 1100 Jamestown Road
Cost: FREE and open to the community.
This event is for children 7 and younger. RSVP at this link.
VIRGINIA BEACH
Great Egg Drop
Sponsored by the Military Aviation Museum
Historic aircraft will drop thousands of candy-filled eggs onto acres of green grass runway, then let the egg hunt begin! Egg hunt is for children 17 and under.
When: April 16 | 1 p.m.
Where: Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road
Cost: Varies. Get your tickets at this link.
Easter Spring Fling and Egg Hunt
Hop on over to Hunt Club Farm for a children’s Easter egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny and a petting farm and TreeWalk adventure.
When: April 16 and April 17, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: 2388 London Bridge Road
Cost: $8 to $18. Advanced tickets are required. Purchase your tickets at this link.
Virginia Aquarium “EGGstravaganza”
Hosted in partnership with Kinder Joy®
When: April 2 and April 3, 2022 | Included in general Aquarium admission for timed tickets between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. No additional ticket required.
Where: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd. The event will be outside at the Aquarium’s Discovery Garden, rain or shine.
Cost: Click here for admission information.
East Egg Hunt
Sponsored by Light of Hope United Methodist Church
When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 3 p.m.
Where: 208 S Plaza Trail
Cost: FREE
Rain date is April 16 at the same time.
PICTURES WITH THE EASTER BUNNY
CHESAPEAKE
Easter Bunny Photos
When: March 25-April 16, 2022 | Times vary by date
Where: Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake
Cost: Price varies by photo package purchased.
Special pet photo nights: March 28 and April 4 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Space is limited. Click here for reservations.
NEWPORT NEWS
Photos with the Easter Bunny
When: April 1-April 16, 2022
Where: Patrick Henry Mall, Newport News
Cost: “The Bunny Special” is $35.99, includes free digital downloads with your paid reservation. Select a reservation date before April 12 and automatically receive a $3 discount.
Space is limited. Click here to reserve your spot and purchase your photo package.
NORFOLK
Easter Bunny Photos
When: March 15-April 16, 2022 | Times vary by date
Where: MacArthur Center, Norfolk
Cost: Price varies by photo package purchased.
Special pet photo event: April 4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Special sensory friendly Easter Bunny: April 3 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Register here.
Space is limited. Click here to book your appointment.
VIRGINIA BEACH
Pictures with the Easter Bunny
When: March 18-April 16, 2022
Where: Lynnhaven Mall, Virginia Beach
Cost: Price varies by photo package purchased
Space is limited. Click here to book your appointment.