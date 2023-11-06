VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — “Time why you punish me?”

Hootie & the Blowfish, Collective Soul and singer-songwriter Edwin McCain are all coming to Virginia Beach, but we’ll have to wait until Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Tickets go on sale for the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour on Friday, Nov. 10 at Live Nation’s website. Presale tickets for Hootiefest alumni and VIP packages go on sale Tuesday.

The 43-city tour, Hootie’s first since 2019, starts May 30 in Dallas and goes through Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida. You can see the full list of shows on their website.