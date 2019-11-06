‘Home away from home’: Borjo Coffeehouse to close after 15 years on Monarch Way

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After 15 years of business, Borjo Coffeehouse is closing.

On their Facebook page, the group states that they will be open for just one more month.

Dear Friends of Borjo Coffeehouse,It is with both sadness and gratitude that we share with you our intention to close… Posted by Borjo Coffeehouse on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Borjo is located on the corner of 45th St. and Monarch Way and has been at that spot since opening.

They said in the post that for many, Borjo was a “home away from home.”

“… we cannot fully express how much we appreciate your patronage, loyalty, and friendship.” Borjo Coffeehouse | Facebook Post

As for the coffeehouse employees, the Facebook post says they are welcome to transition into opportunities in the TASTE brand if they choose.

The post did not include the reason behind them leaving Monarch Way.

“Finally, while we don’t have any immediate plans, who knows what the future holds – Borjo Coffeehouse 2.0?” Team Borjo | Facebook Post

The store’s last day of service will be December 14.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.