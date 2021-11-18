YMCA of South Hampton Roads giving out 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Forty five donated frozen turkeys await collection at this north Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, during the WAPT television station’s ninth annual Turkey Drive 16. Volunteers staffed donation stations at the metro Jackson’s Kroger stores to receive donations of turkeys, canned goods, cash and community care food boxes to benefit the Mississippi Food Network, who oversees distribution of food to local families in need. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads will give out 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need next week with the help of local churches and partners.

According to a YMCA news release, meals will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Any family in need is eligible to receive one as long as supplies last.

All meals will be given out Monday, Nov. 22.

Effingham Street Family YMCA: 4 p.m. until all meals are distributed

4 p.m. until all meals are distributed Brighton Rock AME Zion Church, 1300 Centre Ave, Portsmouth: 2-3 p.m.

2-3 p.m. Greenbrier Family YMCA: 2 p.m. until all meals are distributed

2 p.m. until all meals are distributed YMCA on Granby: 2 p.m. until all meals are distributed

The 300 meals total about three tons of turkey. The meals include sides.

“A lack of access to nutritionally-balanced food options is an indicator of poor health outcomes and a reality for many families in our community. An approach built on collaborative partnerships and community integrated health strategies, such as this food distribution effort, drives the Y’s work to remove barriers and create opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential and highest level of health,” the YMCA wrote in a news release.