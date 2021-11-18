Hampton Roads Holiday Events Guide

Outdoor Ice Rinks

Large Local Light Displays

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

YMCA of South Hampton Roads giving out 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forty five donated frozen turkeys await collection at this north Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, during the WAPT television station’s ninth annual Turkey Drive 16. Volunteers staffed donation stations at the metro Jackson’s Kroger stores to receive donations of turkeys, canned goods, cash and community care food boxes to benefit the Mississippi Food Network, who oversees distribution of food to local families in need. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads will give out 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need next week with the help of local churches and partners.

According to a YMCA news release, meals will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Any family in need is eligible to receive one as long as supplies last.

All meals will be given out Monday, Nov. 22.

The 300 meals total about three tons of turkey. The meals include sides.

“A lack of access to nutritionally-balanced food options is an indicator of poor health outcomes and a reality for many families in our community. An approach built on collaborative partnerships and community integrated health strategies, such as this food distribution effort, drives the Y’s work to remove barriers and create opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential and highest level of health,” the YMCA wrote in a news release.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10